Surviving Motherhood: Family gets creative during quarantine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Playing dress-up has never been more fun thanks to the Morris family.
Instead of moping around their home during this Safer at Home initiative, they are taping into their creative sides and recreating some really cool images.
Holly Morris said, “Everything we use to do we have to do at home. So we have to be real creative with our costumes, which I love trying to think of how we are going to make these characters with just the things we have at home.”
They started out with a Disney theme but then got craftier, creating costumes like Cousin It from the Addams Family.
Holly says, “and the next one was the Addams family which turned out to to be everybody’s favorite. We really thought of themes that the 5 of us could do together."
Every other night, the family picks a movie, theme, or idea and after dinner they get to work.
According to Holly, “SEC night we did on Saturday because that’s when football is played. Cause we all love sports... we all love it. None of us play sports but we do enjoy it.”
But, where do they get the stuff?
Because who has cool items like these just lying around the house?
Holly says, “All high schools have dress up week for homecoming and they go all out so we have a big bucket of things. Socks, jewelry and different things that Emily has used for homecoming. We have dipped in to that bucket quite a bit for these costumes.”
Tuesday night was a holiday theme and the ideas keep rolling out.
It’s a way to bond, create, and most importantly make memories for this amazing family of 5.
Holly says, “but the main thing I think for us is that it gives you something to plan. We can’t plan for anything right now because we don’t know when this is going to be lifted. But if you have something you can look forward to and plan it kind of keeps your mind busy. Kind of keeps you focused and just not sitting here waiting for the time to pass.”
