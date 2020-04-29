Pearl Public School District to honor school lunch heroes

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday, May 1, Pearl Public School District will show their appreciation for their school nutrition staff as part of National School Lunch Hero Day.
Administrators will participate in a parade for the school lunch heroes who have been serving the grab-and-go meals at Pearl Lower Elementary during the school closure.
In addition to the parade, a Pearl Junior High School student will be concluding his end-of-the-year project by distributing gifts of appreciation to the nutrition staff who have been serving meals during the school closures.
Even though school has been closed from March 30 through April 29, members of the cafeteria team in Pearl Public School District have served a total of 39,535 meals from one location, with 38,202 of these meals free of charge to children under the age of 18.
This Friday, May 1, marks the annual School Lunch Hero Day which provides an opportunity to celebrate the cafeteria team’s efforts as frontline heroes who have stepped up in a big way to make sure students in Pearl don’t go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public is encouraged to use social media to post pictures and videos showing their appreciation for the PPSD School Lunch Heroes with the hashtag #PirateLunchHeroes.
The parade celebrating these heroes is this Friday, May 1, 2020, at Pearl Lower Elementary at 10:00 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.