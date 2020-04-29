Miss. nurse volunteers to assist COVID-19 patients in New Jersey

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New Jersey is currently one of the most impacted states by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the New Jersey State Health Department’s website, the state has nearly 114,000 confirmed cases of the virus.
A registered nurse (RN) from Mississippi has decided to volunteer his services to assist infected patients in the state. His name is Taylor McCombs.
McCombs is a native of Madison. He graduated from nursing school in 2010 and has worked as an RN for eight years.
He stated that his passion to serve and help others led to his decision to volunteer in one of the most affected areas of the country.
“I wanted to help wherever I was needed, either New York or New Jersey,” McCombs said. “I have always had a passion for helping people whenever they needed it most, and right now, both the patients and the staff really need help.”
On his first day, McCombs said nurses at a New Jersey hospital became emotional as they saw him and other volunteers enter the intensive care unit (ICU).
“The nurses cried when they saw us walk into the ICU and expressed sincere gratefulness for us being here to help,” he stated. “The hospitals are overrun and the staff is worn down and very tired.”
Despite the hardships, McCombs said the COVID-19 pandemic has shown him that in tough times healthcare workers manage to persevere through the chaos.
"When supplies and staffing get short, we step up to the plate and do what we were called to do, and that is taking care of complete strangers during their most desperate times, all the while putting ourselves at risk daily.”
