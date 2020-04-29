Hattiesburg to require customers wear masks in businesses

Mayor Toby Barker announced the city will require people to wear a mask when entering businesses beginning May 1. (Source: WDAM)
By Jeffrey Morgan | April 29, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 8:07 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced in a Facebook Live Wednesday that anyone entering a business will be required to wear a mask starting May 1 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The benefit of a mask is if everyone wears them we protect each other,” Barker said.

Barker will sign an executive order April 30 and says it will be in effect for the month of May.

“A mask is not necessarily an N-95 or a surgical mask, it can be a cloth mask, it can be a handkerchief or a bandana,” Barker said.

“The whole idea of a mask is it covers your nose and mouth while allowing you to comfortably breathe,” Barker added.

He said anytime you enter a public space where others are gathered a mask should be worn.

Barker mentioned masks will be part of reopening businesses and allowing folks to return to church.

For those without a mask, guidelines for how to make your own can be found here.

