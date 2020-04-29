Hattiesburg to require customers wear masks in businesses

Join me live as we discuss today's numbers, reduction in force budget data, masks for stores + customers at retail businesses and some good news for our city. (One post-recording correction: I noted that Chick-fil-A had donated 5 million pounds of food to Edward Street Fellowship and Christian Services. While we certainly welcome a donation that large, the actual donation￼￼￼ was 500 pounds. Either way, thanks to the great folks at Chick-fil-A..)￼