First Alert Forecast: AM storms, trending drier & quieter this afternoon

WEDNESDAY: After a morning of gusty storms pushing through the area, most storms will exit near or just after sunrise. We’ll see the clouds gradually clear through the day with an opportunity of a few showers possible. Expect highs to make their way into the 70s amid a breezy northwest wind. Skies will turn clear overnight as we fall into the lower 50s.
THURSDAY: In the wake of the front, expect sunshine to win out through the day amid a cool north breeze that will keep temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Clear skies will remain in place overnight as lows drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A upper ridge of high pressure will nose in through the latter parts of the week – bringing quiet, yet warm weather as we head into the first few days of May. Highs will make run from near 80 on Friday to near 90 by Sunday, approaching record territory. A few showers and storms may return near a front due into the area by Tuesday, bringing a push of cooler air by late next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.