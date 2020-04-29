Controversy and a shakeup at Canton Municipal Utilities

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shakeup and controversy with Canton Municipal Utilities.
Canton Mayor William Truly vetoed a measure to remove several Commissioners from CMU, the utility company that provides service to Canton and parts of Madison County.
In a special called meeting Wednesday morning, board members voted to override the veto.
We have learned one of the aldermen who voted is also an employee of CMU.
According to Mayor Truly, Erick Gilkey, who represents Ward 6, should have recused himself which is cited in an Ethics Commission opinion.
Gilkey is listed as Vice President of Safety and Damage Prevention.
The Mayor says it was an illegally called meeting and Gilkey was voting to remove his bosses.
