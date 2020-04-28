Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A disturbance is kicking off a few showers and thunderstorms this evening. Gusty wind and hail are possible, especially south of Interstate 20. Later on tonight or more likely between 2 am and 9 am Wednesday, we expect a line of storms to drop in from the north and move southward across our area. Torrential rain, lightning, damaging winds and an isolated tornado are possible. The likeliest threat is damaging wind. After the storms pass, the air mass will gradually calm down. Although a few showers or rumbles of thunder are possible again in the afternoon with the actual passage of the cold front, we are not expecting severe weather. Lows tonight will be in the 60s with highs in the 70s Wednesday as skies become partly sunny after the morning threat of storms passes. Again, a few afternoon showers are possible. Thursday through Sunday will bring us a warming weather pattern, where it will feel more like summer. Sunshine each day and dry weather will allow highs to reach the 80s and maybe flirt with 90 degrees on Sunday afternoon. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Average high this time of year is 79 and the average low is 56. Sunrise is 6:15am and the sunset is 7:40pm. Southerly wind at 15mph tonight with gusts to 25mph, and more westerly at the same speeds Wednesday. Rainfall should remain under an inch through Wednesday.