Recovered COVID-19 patient donates blood for research

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who has beaten COVID-19, is now trying to help others do the same.
Thomas Hayes says he came down with fever, felt really weak; went to a doctor and tested positive for the virus. He’s now recovered from what he calls a mild case and Tuesday he is a convalescent donor at Mississippi Blood Services.
Thomas Hayes said, “I understand that they are gonna use it to look at developing serums to treat patients who are having a difficult time and possibly use it in research as well, I suppose.”
Hayes says he found out about the plasma donation from the Mississippi Blood Service website.
Spokesman Merle Eldridge, says the agency is looking for convalescent donors like Hayes hoping that plasma and platelet research of those who have recovered, will help vaccine development and lessen symptoms.
