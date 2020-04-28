Mississippi Arts Commission to provide economic relief for the arts sector in Mississippi

“We are incredibly grateful to Congress, the President, and the NEA for this much-needed recovery funding and understand that time is of the essence in distributing these funds,” said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC. “Like much of the economy, the arts sector in Mississippi and the nation have faced significant challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Closing facilities and canceling events equates to lost revenue. We are thankful that the federal government has recognized this need and has responded.”