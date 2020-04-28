Madison barber shop served notice by city after allegedly conducting business

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A barber shop in the City of Madison has been given a notice by the city.
According to police, they received numerous complains from citizens alleging that the Family Barber Shop was serving customers.
This would be in violation of Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order banning all hair salons from conducting business.
Because of this, the owner of the Family Barber Shop was served a written notice by the City of Madison that such allegations had been made and that further violations could result in penalties.
No official charges have been lodged against the owner of this business at this time.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.