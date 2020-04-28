Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A Tulane University basketball player who recently declared for the NBA draft has been charged in a Georgia slaying. Henry County Jail records show 22-year-old Teshaun Hightower was booked into jail Saturday on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault. Hightower is a junior guard who led the Green Wave in scoring last season. Tulane officials say Hightower has been dismissed from the basketball program. Henry County police said in a Facebook post that he was one of six people wanted in connection with an April 8 homicide in Stockbridge. Police identified the man killed as Devante Anthony Long. It was not immediately clear whether Hightower had a lawyer.