Gov. Reeves admits mistake in deeming businesses nonessential

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves admits he’s made the same mistake leaders across the country have made. This one focused on defining what businesses are considered essential and nonessential.
In a Facebook post Monday night, Reeves reflected on the decision he made weeks ago to close “nonessential businesses.”
Reeves said, in part, “When this started... we quickly published a list of essential businesses. It was done with good intentions. We didn’t want well-intentioned but overzealous local governments to disrupt the supply chain by shutting one of them down. It kept a lot of important industries operating, and a lot of people off of unemployment. We got a lot of criticism for saying ‘too many’ jobs are essential.”
He went on to say: “Now, looking back, I wonder whether it was right to ever go down that route.”
The Facebook post mimicked what he said in a press conference 11 days ago.
"No one in politics likes to admit a mistake but to a certain extent, I think in this country when we started defining //essential businesses, we made a mistake " said Reeves in an earlier press conference. “Because I can guarantee for the people who work and the people who own those non-essential businesses they are pretty doggone nonessential to those people.”
In the governor’s post, he said he’s working to get those businesses reopened again safely and plans to do it very soon.
“We won’t get everything right the first time, but we will always work to keep you safe and secure.”
The governor’s next press conference update is at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch it live on WLOX, the WLOX News app, and WLOX.com.
