First Alert Forecast: warm Tuesday ahead of Wednesday morning storm risk

TUESDAY: Clouds will begin to increase through the day ahead of our next weather maker, but we’ll likely remain dry through most of the day. Highs will rebound into the lower 80s with partly to variably cloudy skies. Overnight, chances for rain and storms will increase – after midnight, with an opportunity that a few storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail and frequent lightning. Lows will only fall into the middle 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Most of the storms will exit near or just after sunrise. We’ll see the clouds gradually clear through the day. Expect highs to make their way into the 70s amid a breezy northwest wind. Skies will turn clear overnight as we fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will nose in through the latter parts of the week – bringing quiet, yet warm weather as we head into the first few days of May. Expect highs to go from the 70s Thursday to near 90 by the weekend.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.