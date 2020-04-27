1-year-old shot in Bham; over 60 shell casings found at the scene

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 1-year-old girl was shot Sunday afternoon in Birmingham. Detectives found at least 64 bullet casings at the scene.
According to the Birmingham Police Department, the shooting took place at 1134 4th Place N. The child’s mother then went to an apartment complex on 12th Ct N to call for help.
The child was taken to Children’s Hospital but police report the little girl’s injuries are not life threatening.
Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.
No one is in custody at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.