$10,000 reward offered for information on shooting death of 5-year-old Jackson girl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A $10,000 reward is now being offered by the City of Jackson for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for killing Queenyana Davis.
The 5-year-old was killed the night of April 15th when bullets sprayed the apartment she was in.
She would later die at a Jackson hospital.
Last week, Mayor Lumumba said that police were making progress in the case of Queenyana Davis and Jordan McCoy.
McCoy, an 11-year-old Watkins Elementary School student, was killed when bullets entered his bedroom while he slept.
The two children were killed ten days apart.
In our interview with the mayor, he said, “I will say that there are some very promising leads that have surfaced and I have confidence that our police department will be able to wrap up this investigation in a short span of time and I’m looking forward to them being able to do so.”
