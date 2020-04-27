Only 4 stores choose to open at Pearl mall on first day of new order

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday was the day many businesses were awaiting since the onset of COVID-19.
The governor lifted restrictions Friday on retail shopping and those businesses are opening their doors... slowly.
Business was not booming the first official day of retail shopping in the metro with only four shops at the The Outlets of Mississippi opening.
Rocket Fizz, a candy and novelty store, was one of them.
More stores plan to be back in business by the end of the week and the beginning of next week, but it was a letdown for the few who ventured out to do some shopping.
“I was eager. I saw where it was supposed to open up today,” said Liz Young of Morton. “Cause I’ve gone stir-crazy at home and I brought my mask and I said I’d stay my distance, social distance, but I wanted to do a little shopping."
“I came to shop, hang out with my friend and just really to get outside,” said Malakai Crook of Pearl. “I haven’t really had much fun inside, so outside seemed like the best place to go."
The Outlets management said retailers are training staff in proper procedures and getting sanitation supplies.
They will require only 50 percent capacity in stores. Retailers look at it as a grand re-opening.
“Nobody’s made any money for two months. So they need to get in here and make money,” said The Outlets of Mississippi General Manager Kathy Hackshaw. “I think it’s going to be very exciting when we get at least half of the shopping center to open.”
Northpark Mall remains closed as well as Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and others.
Five stores in The Renaissance in Ridgeland opened Monday.
Dogwood Festival Mall officials said the choice for a specific store to open or remain closed is up to that individual retailer.
Go to the shopping center or retailer’s web site to find out when operations resume.
