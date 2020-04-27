Motorcyclist dies after being ejected from bike, hit by vehicle on HWY 28 in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised of a crash on Highway 28 near Simpson Central Middle School at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Corporal Kervin Stewart.
Preliminary reports indicate that a motorcycle was traveling eastbound, when the motorcyclist lost control and was ejected into the roadway. After being ejected from his motorcycle he was hit by a westbound Kia Rio.
Fifty-year-old Dennis Wayne Franklin of Pinola died from his injuries.
The driver of the Kia Rio was was not injured.
