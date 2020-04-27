More counties hosting mobile COVID-19 testing this week

Chair Julia Olson-Boseman will share more information and details about expanded testing, as well as the county’s local order. (Source: Pixabay)
By Jacob Gallant | April 27, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 4:21 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health are administering COVID-18 testing in several new counties this week.

Testing appointments will be done at these locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28:

  • Madison County: Shirley Simmons Middle School, 820 Sulphur Springs Road, Canton
  • Clay County: West Point Civic Center, 91 Sixth St., West Point

Wednesday, April 29:

  • Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 E. Presley Boulevard, McComb
  • Leake County: Carthage Coliseum, 729 E. Main St., Carthage

If you think you need a test, you can get screened by using the C Spire Health app or calling 601-496-7200. The screening may then determine you need a test, and an appointment can be made.

