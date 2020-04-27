More counties hosting mobile COVID-19 testing this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health are administering COVID-18 testing in several new counties this week.
Testing appointments will be done at these locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 28:
- Madison County: Shirley Simmons Middle School, 820 Sulphur Springs Road, Canton
- Clay County: West Point Civic Center, 91 Sixth St., West Point
Wednesday, April 29:
- Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 E. Presley Boulevard, McComb
- Leake County: Carthage Coliseum, 729 E. Main St., Carthage
If you think you need a test, you can get screened by using the C Spire Health app or calling 601-496-7200. The screening may then determine you need a test, and an appointment can be made.
