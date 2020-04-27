Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More nice weather tonight with lows in the 50s by morning and partly cloudy skies. A few clouds will enter the picture tomorrow and there may be a few showers later in the day or at night. Highs will be near 80 degrees with partly sunny skies. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday. Damaging wind and hail are likeliest, but we cannot rule out he possibility of a tornado. Highs will be in the 70s. Expect cooler, but sunny weather Thursday with highs in the 70s. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be much warmer with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s this week. Average high is 79 and the average low is 56. Sunrise is 6:16am and the sunset is 7:40pm. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight, gusting to 20mph out of the south Tuesday.