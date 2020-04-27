Mississippi Wildlife Federation may change their stance on backwater pumps

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Wildlife advocacy group is taking a second look at a backwater pumping project to cure flooding in the Mississippi Delta.
While the Mississippi Wildlife Federation has opposed backwater pumps in the past, this week they said they may change their stance.
The group now says they are optimistic about the Army Corp of Engineers plan to update their supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. They say new data suggests lesser impacts on wetlands with the pumps in place than a 2007 study suggested.
Ashlee Smith, C.E.O of the Mississippi Wildlife Federation said, “We’re very, very hopeful that this can provide a cost effective manner of flood control that will not detrimentally impact the wetlands, at least not to an extent that it doesn’t outweigh the benefits to the ag land that can be saved and the other wetland components in the area.”
The Mississippi Wildlife Federation also announced plans to sue the State Department and Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, as well as the Fair and Coliseum Commission.
They claim those groups tried to take over their Wildlife Extravaganza event last year, limiting their access held in a state owned public space.
The pump controversy caused some vendors to back out of the event when they were encouraged to boycott because of the Federations stance against the pumps.
