Jackson’s Mayor announces lawsuit against Canadian National Railway, stands by open carry suspension

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two announcements from Jackson's mayor Monday. Chokwe Antar Lumumba is standing firm on his Executive Order suspending the open carry law in the Capital City and says a lawsuit against Canadian National Railway is meant to help residents who are suffering.
Mayor Lumumba says he is getting complaints about his executive order suspending the open carry law.
Mayor Lumumba said, "the calls that I have received have in large part been from people who neither live in Jackson nor are suffering under the consequences of their children being killed."
The mayor is taking aim at illegal guns and those who should not be allowed to have them.
“I’m motivated by what I have seen recently looking at the officer cams as they arrive on scene for the babies that were killed recently," said Mayor Lumumba.
The mayor displayed photos of illegal firearms Jackson Police have confiscated in one week. He reiterates he wants to protect citizens and children.
5 year old Queenyana Davis and 11 year old Jordan McCoy were both shot to death. Business owners are offering a $10,000 dollar reward for information in the death of the little girl.
The mayor said, "once I had a moment of silence for young Queenyana Davis that I would do all that I could to make certain that her death was not in vain."
The city has also filed a lawsuit against Canadian National Railway for filling in a section of roadway near Northside Drive, California Avenue and Livingston Road. The mayor joined by Council member De’Keither Stamps who represents the area. Two residents say it is more than an inconvenience. It’s a matter of life and death.
Brian Grizzell, Vice President of the Bel Air Neighborhood Association said, "I had an elderly neighbor who had a health condition who suffered a stroke the very day that they blocked this off. Her son could not get to her, the paramedics could not get to her and she passed away."
The mayor says Canadian National Railway has not responded to repeated attempts to resolve the problem.
We have reached out to Canadian National Railway for a comment on the lawsuit.
A press release from the Mayor’s office Monday night gives citizens a way to to report blocked railroad crossings. Citizens are urged to report any railroads that are blocked in the City along with the crossing at Northside Drive and California Avenue and at Livingston Road.
