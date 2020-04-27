Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are working on a contract proposal to make the former Buccaneers starter a backup to Drew Brees. The person says the Saints and Winston are in “advanced” talks. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because negotiations were ongoing. Winston passed for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns last season but also threw 30 interceptions. Tampa Bay has replaced Winston with ex-Patriots QB Tom Brady. Meanwhile, the Saints says reserve QB Taysom Hill has a new two-year contract.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis didn’t want to invest draft choices in players who’d struggle to make a roster loaded with regulars from three straight division-winning seasons. New Orleans came away from the 2020 NFL draft with just four new players. Loomis says it “couldn't have worked out any better.” The Saints took Michigan center Cesar Ruiz in the first round. They traded up twice in the third round to draft Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun and Dayton tight end Adam Trautman. They also traded into the seventh round to select athletic Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Bowman scored his first iRacing victory of NASCAR’s invitational series by holding off Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece in a two-lap overtime sprint to the finish at virtual Talladega. The victory is the third consecutive for Hendrick Motorsports, which got back-to-back wins from William Byron headed into Sunday’s esports event. Garrett Smithley finished fourth and Landon Cassill fifth as less-heralded drivers continue to use the iRacing platform to gain attention. Byron and Brennan Poole were sixth and seventh as Chevrolet drivers claimed six of the top seven spots. Jeff Gordon made his iRacing debut but crashed.