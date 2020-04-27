First Alert Forecast: tranquil, warm Monday; storms return by Wednesday

TUESDAY: Clouds will begin to increase through the day ahead of our next weather maker, but we’ll likely remain dry through the majority of the day. Highs will rebound into the upper 70s and lower 80s with partly to variably cloudy skies. Overnight, chances for rain and storms will increase – after midnight, with an opportunity that a few storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail and frequent lightning. Lows will only fall into the middle 60s.