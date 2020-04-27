First Alert Forecast: tranquil, warm Monday; storms return by Wednesday

MONDAY: A cool start with a seasonably mild finish to start off the new week – expect morning 40s and 50s to give way to afternoon 70s to near 80 for a few spots amid mostly sunny skies. We’ll remain quiet overnight, lows dropping into the lower to middle 50s.
TUESDAY: Clouds will begin to increase through the day ahead of our next weather maker, but we’ll likely remain dry through the majority of the day. Highs will rebound into the upper 70s and lower 80s with partly to variably cloudy skies. Overnight, chances for rain and storms will increase – after midnight, with an opportunity that a few storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail and frequent lightning. Lows will only fall into the middle 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Storms will likely continue through the morning hours of Wednesday before clearing out later in the day. High pressure will nose in through the latter parts of the week – bringing quiet, yet warm weather as we head into the first few days of May. Expect highs to go from the 70s Thursday to near 90 by the weekend.
