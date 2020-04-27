Expecting mothers share how the pandemic is affecting them: ‘I am really nervous’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For many expecting mothers, having a baby is one of the greatest joys of their lives. But because of the coronavirus outbreak, fear and panic are now common feelings for pregnant women.
Mothers-to-be share more of their concerns, fears, and how they are coping.
“I am really nervous. The first week I found out about it I even told my boss, ‘I do not feel comfortable working like this.’" said expecting mother, Madison White.
“That is my biggest fear. Having to deliver before my due date because I get that sick,” said soon-to-be-mother of two, Nikki Lemonis.
Pregnancy is said to be one of the greatest experiences of a women’s life but navigating a pregnancy during a worldwide pandemic for many mothers is far from a fairytale.
“It is so hard to tell your own family we can’t come over for dinner. You can not come over and hangout, they can’t see their grandchild and that is the hardest thing,” said Lemonis.
She is a proud mother of a two-year-old little girl and with another one on the way, she says she is fearful for her children.
“We have not gone anywhere," she said. “The furthest we go is to the end of the road on a walk.”
It’s a feeling expecting mother Madison White says she knows all too well.
“I have taken this quarantine very seriously," she said. "Today is the first time I have been out and that was just to register at a daycare!”
One of the biggest fears that cause feelings of anxiety for many mothers:
“I am scared how it will impart the baby,” said White.
But here’s the good news: Dr. Marty Tucker, professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UMMC, says compared to other viral infections, COVID-19 does not appear to cause an increased risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects.
“Just the word pandemic gives you so much fear. As a mom and expecting mom, it gives you so much anxiety,” said Lemonis.
Dr. Tucker also says if a pregnant woman or her newborn baby contracts COVID-19, it appears that the chance of severe illness is low.
“What I tell myself and tell other expecting mothers: We will get through this!” said Lemonis.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.