‘Do you want your beach to remain open?’: Jackson Co. re-opens beaches with warning to residents

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Some county operations are slowly getting back to business as usual in Jackson County but with social distancing guidelines still being strictly enforced.
Beaches in Ocean Springs and Pascagoula opened back up at 8 a.m. Monday. County officials said they will be patrolling to make sure the social distancing guidelines recommended by the Governor’s recent executive order are being followed.
That includes staying six feet away from others and not gathering in groups of more than 10 people.
County officials warn that if those guidelines are not followed, they will have no choice but to close the beaches once again.
The county also re-opened the tax collector’s office and the tax assessor’s office Monday morning.
Both the Pascagoula and Ocean Springs locations of the tax collector’s office is open but only for new registrations. Tag renewals should still be paid online, by phone, by mail, or by dropbox.
The tax assessors office in both locations is also open but is only processing homestead exemption applications.
For information on other services offered in those offices, you can call the tax collector’s office at 228-769-3074 or the tax assessor’s office at 228-769-3070.
