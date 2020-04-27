Church members surprise Jackson pastor with parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Church members of Greater Mount Calvary in Jackson say they really miss their pastor and First Lady.
They have not seen them in person since last month since the church is only holding service online because of COVID-19. So, they lined up Sunday to give them a big surprise.
“We want him to see that we still love him and we wanted to show it in a tangible way by having a drive-by parade just for him,” said Jan Taylor-Ellis.
Members from all departments of the church had their balloons and posters taped on their vehicles. Last month, they celebrated the pastor’s 50th anniversary.
“He has just been so instrumental in all that he’s done," said Ellis. “We’ve seen it grown from tiny tiny. We have a family center life, which is one of his dreams. We’re just blessed. You just don’t find pastors who’ve been there that long and been that progressive in keeping us going. So, he has been phenomenal a great pastor.”
Dozens of cars pulled onto the street of Pastor John E. Cameron’s home. The pastor and his wife were sitting outside and couldn’t believe the heartfelt moment.
“What a surprise. What a surprise. Not only a surprise but a shock," said said Revered John E. Cameron Sr. “They are showing that they really do love us. We appreciate that so much. What a surprise. With all the departments of the church represented. The membership represented. I am shocked.”
Pastor Cameron and members said they will continue gathering online for service, but they can’t wait until they can meet at their church again.
