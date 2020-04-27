Birmingham officer shot outside of restaurant released from hospital, suspect shot himself

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham police officer shot outside of a cafe Friday morning has been released from the hospital and the great news is he’s expected to make a full recovery.
Detective Mikiel Smith, 47, had non life-threatening injuries.
He’s served 19 years with BPD and is assigned to the Investigations Bureau.
Police Chief Patrick Smith says Detective Smith and the suspect, Larry Dejuan Henderson, were both injured in a shooting at Ruth’s Cafe at 4012 24th Street North.
Detective Smith was shot once or twice in the arm or hand.
The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Larry Dejuan Henderson of Birmingham, died. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s medical report the Henderson was wounded by Detective Smith’s gunfire; however it was determined the wound that proved to be fatal was self-inflicted and therefore the manner of death is suicide.
Smith said the officer was at the cafe when he was alerted by the staff about a disturbance. Detective Smith tried to make contact with the suspect outside the restaurant and was immediately met with gunfire, according to police. A preliminary investigation says the suspect refused to pay for a meal before leaving, but he remained outside of the business.
The staff at Ruth’s Café alerted the detective and requested assistance to have the suspect leave the property. The suspect observed the detective was law enforcement and shot the detective upon approach.
ALEA is investigating the shooting.
Birmingham City Councilors are responding to the officer-involved shooting. These are challenging times," said Council President William Parker. “Our law enforcement and essential businesses are going above and beyond the call to serve the citizens of Birmingham throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This is not the time or place for senseless acts of violence. We are wishing the officer a speedy recovery."
“We stand behind all of the men and women of the Birmingham Police Department,” said Public Safety Chair Hunter Williams. “This exemplifies the dangers that they face every single day, serving the citizens of Birmingham. This is a time when we need for our community to rally around the police and all of those who continue to work and put their lives on the line during the extraordinary times of COVID-19.”
