Search efforts underway at Reservoir after father rescues son, doesn’t resurface

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to find a missing man at the Ross Barnett Reservoir.
Mike Word with Rankin County Emergency Management Operations said they are looking for a 33 year old man who was on a boat with his family.
One of their children fell into the water, the man was able to get the child back onto the boat but the father never resurfaced.
Five agencies are helping with the search, including Madison County who is helping with the use of sonar boats.
