Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis didn’t want to invest draft choices in players who’d struggle to make a roster loaded with regulars from three straight division-winning seasons. New Orleans came away from the 2020 NFL draft with just four new players. Loomis says it “couldn't have worked out any better.” The Saints took Michigan center Cesar Ruiz in the first round. They traded up twice in the third round to draft Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun and Dayton tight end Adam Trautman. They also traded into the seventh round to select athletic Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins used the draft to add a potential cornerstone player and cut ties with a longtime pillar of the organization. No. 2 pick Chase Young could join former Ohio State teammate Dwayne Haskins as a face of the franchise and transform a defense that has struggled in recent years. Washington on Saturday traded seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams to San Francisco and minutes later drafted likely successor Saahdiq Charles out of LSU. New coach Ron Rivera also found a few versatile players who could fit into Washington's rebuild.
UNDATED (AP) — Maybe the Southeastern Conference should simply hold onto its players and become part of the NFL. The home of national champion LSU and perennial contenders Alabama, Georgia and Auburn, the SEC dominated the first four rounds of the NFL draft. By the time this unusual draft was over, 63 players had come from the SEC's 14 teams — well, 13, because Ole Miss was ignored. LSU sent 14, tying the most in a seven-round draft, followed by Alabama with nine. The SEC fell just short of last year's record of 63 selectees. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell declared the draft a success with its remote, virtual format.