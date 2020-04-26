Dry and Pleasant Sunday

Absolutely gorgeous weather on this April Sunday, and certainly nothing in the way of severe weather. Cool this morning with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s; the afternoon will feature full sunshine, low humidity, temperatures in the 70s, and a pleasant north breeze. Our next system arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, bringing yet another risk for strong storms. Please check back for updates as details become more certain. In the meantime, enjoy this beautiful day!