‘We should all have a choice:’ Protestors make noise to demand reopening of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The protestors yelled and honked to reopen Mississippi for regular business, Saturday.
“We are all essential. Every one of us are essential. No business should be shut down. Open our small businesses back up before we lose all of them," said Joy Redwine.
She and other demonstrators waved signs as they circled the Governor’s Mansion in Downtown Jackson.
Some of the demonstrators believe the government is lacking transparency.
“I believe the governor and his so-called experts are trafficking in our trust. Our implicit trust that we gave them. Now they have a duty to make the numbers right. Right now you can get a better odds of what’s going to happen by buying a lottery ticket than you can trying to figure out when the economy is going to open," said Kim Wade.
Others said they want less government control and more individual freedom.
“It’s about us making the decision to open up, not the government. Let us make the decision whether or not we we want to go to a restaurant or hair salon or barbershop. Let us make that decision. Let the sick stay home and the healthy -- let us go out and spend the revenue to keep these businesses going," said Don Hartness.
However, not all who passed through Capitol Street Saturday agreed with the message.
“There point is getting across. But i think it’s just a waste of time. We don’t need to reopen Mississippi right now. Or any states for that matter. It’s just, as soon as we do it’s just all going to keep coming back. And out numbers are going to just jump again," said Machete.
“We should be able to have our freedoms. We can do this without catching the virus. We all have a death date. Jesus knows when every one of us is going to die and there’s nothing that we can do to stop it. So why live in fear,” said Redwine.
Some of the protestors said they will host another protest next week if their demands aren’t met by then.
