USM’s Watkins picked by Eagles

Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins (Athens, Ala.) was taken in the 6th round (200th pick overall) of the 2020 National Football League Draft, Saturday afternoon, by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The two-time Conference USA first-team selection entered the draft following his junior campaign.
In three seasons at Southern Miss, Watkins finished second on the career charts in both receiving yards (2,404) and in catches (159). After posting five 100-yard receiving games in 2019, he finished with 10 for his career, which also ranks second for a Golden Eagle career.
This past season, Watkins paced C-USA in receiving yards per game at 107.1 and had 1,178 receiving yards in 11 games with six TD catches. He became the eighth USM receiver to reach 1,000-receiving yards in a season.
Watkins registered a team-leading 19 explosive plays of 20-or-more yards, including a season-best 77 touchdown catch at UTSA (11/16). He opened his year with 209 receiving yards against Troy (9/14).
He averaged 18.4 yards per catch in 2019 and earned Southern Miss MVP in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl against Tulane with nine catches for 154 yards, including a scoring catch of 44 yards to start the game.
This is the first selection by the Eagles of a Southern Miss player since they chose Jeremy Bridges in the 6th round of the 2003 draft. Former Golden Eagle wide receiver Todd Pinkston was also chosen by the Eagles in the 3rd round of the 2000 draft.
The selection of Watkins marks the sixth time a player has been drafted in the Jay Hopson era.
Watkins is the first Golden Eagle drafted since Tarvarius Moore (3rd/San Francisco), Ito Smith (4th/ Atlanta) and Cornell Armstrong (6th/Miami) were taken in the 2018 NFL Draft.
