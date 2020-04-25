Shoppers, store owners look forward to Monday’s reopening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shannon Pendleton, like a lot of Mississippians, is behind on rotating her seasonal wardrobe.
Clothing stores and other retailers have been closed since the Shelter in Place went into effect and non-essential retailers were forced to close.
“I’ve got a lot of shopping to do for Spring," she said.
Pendleton says she likes to shop in McComb, Hattiesburg, and Brookhaven.
“I’m actually a little finicky about it. I’m still just going to try and take precautions to make sure that I’m staying safe and that we’re all staying safe as much as I can, so I’m not in a big rush to go, but I’m also excited that they’re open.”
Lance Gatlin owns The Vintage Hydrangea in McComb. He says his store has done business online, as well as allowing orders for curbside pickup and delivery.
“We’re a small-scale family owned boutique, we sell women’s clothing, I have local jewelry makers I buy jewelry from,” Gatlin said.
For some places like the Vintage Hydrangea, the shutdown could have been fatal. The store only opened in October.
“We had a really good time between October and December, times were great. Until this coronavirus,” Gatlin said.
Gatlin says his store will re-open Tuesday, and he'll be doing all he can to make sure even if it is just at 50 percent capacity, that his customers feel safe and cared about.
“We’re just going to open and follow the health department guidelines on what to do, we have hand sanitizers in the store, and if you want to wear your mask you’re welcome. Employees will have their masks on,” he said.
