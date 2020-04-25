Saints trade up to draft Wisconsin LB Zack Baun in the 3rd-Round

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints traded up in the 3rd-Round to draft Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun. New Orleans traded up with the Browns to get the 74th pick. This was the only pick the Black and Gold possessed on the second night of the draft.
The Saints gave up their 3rd-Round pick this year, and their 3rd-Round pick in 2021. Saints received the Browns 7th-rounder this year also.
Baun, who had 53 solo tackles and 12 1/2 sacks in 2019, weighed 238 pounds at the combine. He was 1st team All-Big 10 in 2019.
Zack Baun started his career as a QB in high school.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.