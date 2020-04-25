Restaurants frustrated after dine-in options nixed again by governor

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Restaurants in Bay St. Louis are making the best of a tough situation. For now, to-go orders and curbside service are still the source of income, and customers are making the best of it as well.
This is resident Susan Humphrey’s spot for dining out now, but her preference is dining in.
“I do feel like there are ways that we can handle it and we could spread out, we could be safe,” she said. “Because I personally feel like the economy has got to open back up. We can’t continue this long. You have to have a tax base.”
Restaurants were hoping for a limited dine-in option with the new executive order from Gov. Tate Reeves, but their hopes were dashed at the media update on Friday.
“The people walking around on the streets, a couple of business owners, several of my employees - they were like glued to the TV,” said Thomas Genin, owner of The Blind Tiger.
He doesn’t hold back descriptions of what the shutdown has done. “This is a 35 on a 1-to-10 scale,” Genin said. “Even after Katrina when my first restaurant got washed away, there were two weeks of pure hell. This has been pure hell every day with no end in sight.”
Jolynne Trapani, owner of Trapani’s Eatery, had anticipated dine-in business next week and was in the middle of preparations. Now, she, like other restaurant owners, is doing what she can and trying to have patience.
“A restaurant has such small margins that it needs to be at 100 percent in order for us to actually make money,” she said. “We understand with the guidelines that this is not going to happen in the beginning. It’s not realistic, we get that. But we can’t go through our entire summer and miss our restaurants not being to be full with tourists.”
