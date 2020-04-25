Pleasant Weekend!

Mostly cloudy this morning, along with a few showers mainly north of I-20. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s, but due to cooler air blowing in from the northwest highs hold in the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds, and noticeably lower humidity levels. For Sunday, absolutely gorgeous weather. Cool in the morning with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s; the afternoon will feature full sunshine, low humidity, temperatures in the 70s, and a pleasant north breeze. Our next system arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, bringing yet another risk for strong storms. In the meantime, enjoy this beautiful weekend!