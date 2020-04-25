Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate serving 15 years for multiple convictions has died in the hospital of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The Department of Corrections said in a news release that an autopsy will be done on 72-year-old Linnon McClendon. It said there were no signs of trauma. McClendon was sentenced in 2014 in Yazoo County. He was at least the 35th inmate to die in a Mississippi prison since late December. The state prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department after several inmates were killed or injured during outbursts of violence in late December and early January.