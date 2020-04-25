Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

HIGHWAY ROCK-THROWING-ARREST
La police arrests teen accused of throwing rocks at drivers
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 14-year-old has been arrested for allegedly throwing large rocks at motorists in Louisiana’s capital. WAFB-TV reports the teenager is accused in three incidents and faces three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman says the incidents occurred as vehicles traveled Interstate 110 in Baton Rouge. Police said officers on patrol caught the teen near the scene of one of the alleged incidents. His name has not been released because of his age.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Amid positive Louisiana trends, unexpectedly high death rate
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Even amid positive trends in Louisiana’s coronavirus outbreak, officials are grappling with a state death rate from the virus that appears higher than other states. Officials said Friday that deaths from the virus in Louisiana are outpacing Louisiana officials’ own modeling. Louisiana’s number of known coronavirus infections has increased by about 400. The number surpassed 2,600 Friday as the state continues efforts to increase testing. The death toll increased by about 60, surpassing 1,600. But hospitalizations continued to drop, falling below 1,700 Friday after peaking at 2,134 earlier this month.
EMPLOYEE ELECTROCUTED
Louisiana town's employees dies after being electrocuted
WELSH, La. (AP) — A Louisiana town’s employee has been killed after being electrocuted. News outlets report Lyle Fontenot was killed Tuesday after touching an electric line while working in a bucket truck in Welsh. Mayor Carolyn Louviere confirms Fontenot, a longtime employee of the town, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
STEROID CHARGES
Ex-deputy guilty plea: hiding information about steroid ring
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to hiding information about a dealer from whom a friend was buying steroids. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Shreveport said Friday that 36-year-old Jonathan Colgin pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of withholding information about a felony. His sworn statement says he was assigned as a Bossier Parish sheriff's deputy to investigate a steroid dealer, learned that a friend of his was buying from the man, and never told his superiors about either. Three others have pleaded guilty — the dealer, a former Shreveport police officer and Colgin's friend, who was a school board member.
AP-US-CASINO-SALES
Twin River buying casinos in New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A casino company in the smallest state is pulling off one of the biggest deals of the year in the gambling industry, buying casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Lake Tahoe, Nevada. And it could remove a major potential obstacle to the ongoing merger of Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts. Lincoln, Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings announced Friday it is buying Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino from Caesars Entertainment for $25 million. It also is buying Eldorado Shreveport Resort and Casino and the Mont Bleu Resort Casino & Spa in Lake Tahoe from Eldorado Resorts for a combined $155 million.
BOY KILLED-DOUBLE JEOPARDY
US Supreme Court won't hear appeal in Louisiana boy's death
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a Louisiana man who was convicted three times of killing a 6-year-old boy while on parole as a sex offender. Ricky Langley's attorneys argued that his third trial put him in double jeopardy and shouldn't have been held. A three-judge federal appeals court panel agreed, but the full court ruled 12-to-5 that the third trial was legal. The nation's highest court said Monday without comment that it won't hear the case.
AP-US-MELANIA-TRUMP
First lady sends gifts to hospitals dealing with coronavirus
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is sending blankets, caps and other gifts to hospitals in 10 states, including some hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The gifts are for use by medical staff and children who are patients. The White House says the packages were shipped Thursday to hospitals in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Delaware, Nevada and Washington, D.C. None were identified. The White House says Mrs. Trump met doctors and nurses at some of the facilities during past visits to promote her youth program.
SAINTS-WILL SMITH SHOT
New trial sought in Saints star's death over split verdict
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The man convicted of killing former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith has asked for a new trial because the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that split state criminal verdicts are unconstitutional. News outlets report that Cardell Hayes’ attorney based a request Wednesday on that decision. Jurors split 10-2 when they convicted Hayes in 2017 of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter in a shooting after a traffic accident a year earlier. Smith's wife, Raquel Smith, was wounded. Hayes said he shot in self-defense. A state appeals court rejected that argument. But on Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that criminal verdicts must be unanimous.