Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints traded up twice in the third round of then NFL draft. They moved up 14 spots to and take Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun 74th overall on Friday night and traded back into the third round again to select Dayton tight end Adam Trautman 105th. The Saints traded with Cleveland in order to select the 6-2, 238-pound Baun. New Orleans then traded a seventh-round pick acquired in the deal with Cleveland along with its own picks in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds to Minnesota. That allowed New Orleans to draft the 6-foot-5 and 255-pound Trautman.
UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles selected Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the NFL draft and hybrid safety-linebacker Davion Taylor from Colorado in the third round. After taking TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the first round, the Eagles made a stunning move to get Hurts at No. 53. Carson Wentz, who signed a $137 million contract extension last season, is Philadelphia’s starter and there’s no quarterback controversy. Hurts transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma and became a Heisman Trophy finalist last year when he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans used two of their first three selections in the NFL to help bolster one of the NFL’s most productive offenses with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. After selecting offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson at No. 29 overall, the Titans wrapped up Friday night by taking Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans in the third round as a backup for the NFL’s rushing leader Derrick Henry. They started Friday night by picking cornerback Kristian Fulton of LSU at No. 61 overall in the second. They have four selections on the final day.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have chosen Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland with their second-round pick in the NFL draft. Cleveland was the 58th overall selection. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Cleveland was a three-year starter at left tackle in college. With the 89th overall selection, the Vikings used their first third-round pick on Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are gambling on a player with off-the-field issues, selecting Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. in the second round of the draft. Gay was suspended eight games by the NCAA as part of an academic fraud investigation that swept up 10 players total and led to severe sanctions for the program. Then in the third round, the Chiefs landed mammoth offensive tackle Lucas Niang out of TCU. Those two selections follow their first-round choice of LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Thursday night.
UNDATED (AP) — The Cowboys have turned the focus to their bigger needs on defense on the second day of the NFL draft. Dallas took former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs with the 51st overall pick in the second round and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore of Oklahoma with the 82nd overall choice in the third round. The Cowboys pivoted away from defense in the first round when Sooners receiver CeeDee Lamb was unexpectedly available with the 17th overall pick. Diggs is the younger brother of Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs. Dallas has four picks on the final day.