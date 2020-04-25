Co-owner of Bully’s Restaurant arrested and charged for murder, released on $100K bond

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on late Friday night.
According to Captain Tyree Jones of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Greta Bully was arrested and charged for murder.
She was booked into the Hinds County Detention Center but was later released on a $100,000 bond.
Greta is the wife of Tyrone Bully, owner of Bully’s Soul Food Restaurant in Jackson. She is also co-owner of the popular restaurant.
The cause of the homicide has yet to be determined.
