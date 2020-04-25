Charles off the board early on day three of NFL Draft

It was not a long wait on Saturday for Saahdiq Charles to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. The former Madison-Ridgeland Academy standout is heading to the nation’s capital with the Washington Redskins picking him with the second pick of the fourth round.
The pick was made just moments after reports that the Redskins had traded Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers.
The 6-foot-4, 321-pounder is originally from New Orleans but his family moved to Jackson. after Hurricane Katrina. He played in 32 games as a Tiger, with 28 starts, mainly at left tackle but also saw time at right tackle and right guard.
