Busy second day for Mississippi State in NFL Draft

Phillips emerged as one of the top offensive tackles in the SEC in 2019. He started all 13 games at left tackle, played a team-high 821 snaps (819 at left tackle and two at left guard) and earned the highest offensive grade among MSU offensive linemen from PFF (80.1). The Grenada, Mississippi, product allowed just 2.0 sacks and one QB hit across 398 snaps in pass protection. Last week he was named to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society for holding a 3.2 or better GPA during his college career.