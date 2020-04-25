Businesses gearing up for return of customers Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local retail stores now preparing to welcome back customers on Monday.
This comes after Governor Tate Reeves revised the Safer-at-home executive order to allow retail stores to re-open their doors.
“As a business owner it has been one of the hardest things we have ever encountered,” said Bethany Mathis, owner of Time for Toys in Flowood.
“When we had to close, I was completely devastated,” said Stephanie Harley, owner of Harley Rae Boutique in Madison.
The uncertainty of the future and fear of the unknown are all common feelings you’ll hear from business owners that took a direct hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
“Just not knowing what the future holds.”
“There’s so many businesses that need people in stores shopping.”
Governor Reeves’ executive order gives small business owners like Bethanie Mathis… a small glimpse of hope.
"Hearing we can open was a breath of fresh air. The day I had to lock my door and know I couldn’t have people in was so hard. It is a smart move.”
The new order means retailers can now open their doors up to customers as long as they practice good hygiene, keep up with social distancing, and limit their stores to no more than 50 percent of capacity.
“Parents are ready to get out and so are kids and not be stuck at home. We are doing everything we can to keep the store clean and keep it a safe place.”
It’s a sigh of relief for Boutique owners like Stephanie Harley.
“We miss our customers! We have a lot of customers we see weekly. We miss seeing our customers faces!”
Harley, the owner of Harley Rae boutique is gearing up to reopen on Monday making sure their customers’ safety is their top priority.
“We are cleaning, putting out new clothing, we have Lysol and sanitizer outside, deep cleaning and using Lysol throughout the day.”
Business owners say it’s times like this that shopping local, and supporting smaller businesses, is more important than ever.
“When you support a small business, you are supporting someone’s dream.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.