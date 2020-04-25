Alcorn State names Bussie as new men’s basketball coach

“First, I’d like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, without him, none of this is possible. I’d also like to thank Dr. [Felecia] Nave and Mr. [Derek] Horne for allowing me to be the next men’s basketball head coach of Alcorn State University. It’s a great day to be a Brave,” said Bussie. “This is a dream come true of mine. My goal is to bring back the winning tradition. I will recruit a significant amount of student-athletes to help build a powerhouse in the SWAC. I will also set a goal for myself to have a 100 percent graduation rate. Go Braves!”