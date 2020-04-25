Akers, Lewis taken in second day of NFL Draft

A pair of Jackson-area standouts had their professional football dreams realized on Friday night with former Clinton High School running back Cam Akers and Canton High School offensive lineman Damien Lewis both picked in the NFL Draft.
Akers, who played college football at Florida State, was taken by the Los Angeles Rams with the 20th pick in the second round, while Lewis, who is coming off of a national championship with LSU, was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the fifth pick in the third round.
In three years at FSU, Akers rushed for 2,875 yards and 27 touchdowns on 586 career carries. He added 69 receptions for 486 yards and seven touchdowns in the passing game.
Lewis, who transferred to LSU after spending two seasons at Northwest Mississippi Junior College, was the Tigers starting right guard on a line that won the 2019 Joe Moore Award, given to the team with the best offensive line in the country.
Also on that LSU line was former Madison-Ridgeland Academy star Saahdiq Charles who expects to hear his name called on Saturday in the final day of the draft.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.