Youth detention center officers terminated for contraband

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Board of Supervisors announced two Hinds County Henley-Young Youth Detention Center officers were terminated on Thursday.
According to the press release, the two officers were terminated for their participation in introducing contraband into the youth detention center.
The terminations were a result of an investigation after authorities learned that illegal deliveries were being made in the detention center parking lot.
The two officers were immediately terminated for their roles in arranging the delivery of items to one of the youth detainees, including marijuana, tattoo guns, and food.
The Hinds County Board of Supervisors issued the following statement about the incident:
“Hinds County maintains the highest of standards and expectations for its employees. We have zero-tolerance for individuals who misuse their positions to breach the public trust. Our commitment to protecting the juveniles entrusted into our care remains a top priority."
