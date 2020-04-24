Woman says faith in God helped her during Marion County tornado

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents around the Pine Belt are continuing to dig out from the series of tornadoes that swept through the area recently.
In Marion County, homes in the Hub Community saw significant damage.
Regina Ford, who is a breast cancer survivor, says she’s learned to rely on God to help her rise above the storms in her life.
“When I looked out here that morning and saw the devastation, I didn’t get upset. I didn’t feel no type of way about it. My main concern was everybody is OK, God brought us through, there is no impossible for God,” Ford said. “All you’ve got to do is trust and believe in Him and wait on Him. He’s going to see it through, and that’s what I feel. That’s where my faith is, God brought us through.”
Ford says volunteers from around the county and other communities have come to help her family clean up the debris left by Sunday night’s storm.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says that an estimated 20 homes were damaged in Marion County and one fire station was destroyed.
