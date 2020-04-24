City sets up mental health line for Jackson residents during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba announced a new method to improve mental health in the city.
Lumumba said anyone can call the line if they are feeling depression, anxiety or feel overwhelmed by the pandemic.
The number is launching Monday, April 27, at 601-586-3073 or 866-300-7948. The line will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
It will stay open through the social distancing guidelines, but Lumumba said the city will have discussions about leaving the service open past that and making it a regularly available service in the future.
Several mental health experts and pastors have agreed to help the city with the hotline and will speak to those who call.
Dr. Timothy Neyland says the shelter-in-place can increase anxiety and stress levels so they want to provide service, which includes faith-based leaders for those who wish to have spiritual counseling.
“We’re going to get through this together,” Neyland said. “We want to make sure no one is alone.”
In an interview with WLBT’s Maggie Wade this week, Lumumba said police officers have had to break up gatherings of more than 10 people. He says there is progress, but the city will take action when the stay-at-home order is violated.
When asked if he will extend the city’s stay-at-home order set to end April 30, the Mayor said decisions are made with businesses that are struggling in mind.
Lumumba and other mayors are meeting with Governor Reeves Friday to discuss a method of safely opening the state.
