MEMA to open “Mississippi Disaster Assistance Centers” for Easter storm victims

“COVID-19 has complicated our disaster assistance response," says MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel. “Typically our federal partners would be on the ground to assist applicants. Because of the pandemic, FEMA is working virtually and encouraging affected residents to apply online or via telephone. However, we know that not all Mississippians have access to internet, computers or even phones. MEMA is here to bridge the gap to ensure every single eligible storm victim has the chance to apply for valuable assistance to help them rebuild their lives.”