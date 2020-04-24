Man arrested and charged for deadly shooting on Lynch St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on late Thursday night.
According to JPD, the shooting happened just before 12 a.m. on Lynch St.
Police stated that a male was shot by another male at a local car wash after an intense argument. The victim of the shooting died from his injuries.
JPD has identified the victim as 32-year-old Anthony Pierre Blackmore.
Police said the suspect, 19-year-old John Henry McCray IV, fled the scene but was later located in an area closeby.
McCray has been arrested and charged with murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
